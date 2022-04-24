In Mariupol more than 20 thousand inhabitants died as result of actions of occupiers, - mayor Boychenko
More than 20,000 Mariupol residents died at the hands of the occupiers in besieged Mariupol.
This was reported the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko, Censor.NET informed.
"We already have a sad number today - more than 20,000 locals, our civilians, women, children, unfortunately, died," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password