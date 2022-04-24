ENG
In Mariupol more than 20 thousand inhabitants died as result of actions of occupiers, - mayor Boychenko

More than 20,000 Mariupol residents died at the hands of the occupiers in besieged Mariupol.

This was reported the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko, Censor.NET informed.

"We already have a sad number today - more than 20,000 locals, our civilians, women, children, unfortunately, died," he said.

