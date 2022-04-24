Occupiers tried to storm villages in Kharkiv region, but suffered losses and withdrew - General Staff

The Russian occupiers tried to storm the settlements of Pashkove, Dovgenke and Velyka Komyshuvakha in the Kharkiv region.

This was stated in Facebook by AFU General Staff, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that the occupiers continue to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv, attempting to fire on Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure facilities.

"There is an intensification of offensive and assault operations of enemy units in the areas of Pashkove, Dovgenke and Velyka Komyshuvakha. The enemy was unsuccessful, suffered losses and was forced to retreat to the previously occupied borders," the General Staff added.

