Popasna, Rubizhne and Hirska community are similar to Mariupol, 80% of territories of Luhansk region are occupied, - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders are fighting positional battles in Rubizhne and Popasna with the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Popasna, Rubizhne and Hirska community are similar to Mariupol; 80% of the region's territories are occupied. Nevertheless, the defense line is stable, the enemy can't make breakthroughs and is suffering losses. For these two months, the Rashists attack every night, but with no success," said the report.

According to Haidai, position battles continue in Rubizhne and Popasna.

"During Easter, orcs shelled almost every populated area in the free Luhansk region, we have numerous destructions of residential buildings. Despite the shelling, there were evacuations and humanitarian supplies and holiday treats were brought in.

Overnight Easter services were held in several churches, somewhere priests held services without worshippers, somewhere with a small number of people living in the basements of churches.

About 13 religious buildings were damaged in two months," the head of RMA added.

