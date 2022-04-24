ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3939 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
7 715 12

One enemy attack was repulsed in Eastern direction. Up to 100 occupants, 3 tanks, 17 IFVs, 2 artillery systems, 1 UAV were destroyed, - OC "East"

схід,оту

In Eastern direction of combat operations on April 24, one attack by the occupants was repulsed.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Operational Command "East".

The report notes: "During the day, April 24, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 100; tanks - 3; IFVs - 17; APs - 10; artillery systems - 2; UAVs - 1".

Read more: Two occupant attacks were repulsed in Eastern direction. Up to 150 occupants, 2 tanks, 8 APCs, 2 artillery systems, and 1 aircraft were destroyed, - OC "East"

Author: 

arms (859) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2898)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 