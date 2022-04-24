One enemy attack was repulsed in Eastern direction. Up to 100 occupants, 3 tanks, 17 IFVs, 2 artillery systems, 1 UAV were destroyed, - OC "East"
In Eastern direction of combat operations on April 24, one attack by the occupants was repulsed.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Operational Command "East".
The report notes: "During the day, April 24, in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 100; tanks - 3; IFVs - 17; APs - 10; artillery systems - 2; UAVs - 1".
