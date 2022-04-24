Russia is preparing attack on Kryvyi Rih from Kherson region. City ready for attack - Vilkul

The Russian occupiers in the Kherson region are organizing offensive and strike formations. They plan to attack Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in statement of the Head of Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"The enemy is forming an offensive strike formation in our direction in the Kherson region. In the coming days we are waiting for their possible transition to the offensive. But we know more about them than they think, we understand all their plans and are fully prepared for any development of the situation", - wrote the head of the city MA.

As Vilkul noted, the garrison of the city, military units and highly echeloned defenses of the city are ready.

