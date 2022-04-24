It is necessary to organize evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, - Erdogan
Президент Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган заявил Владимиру Зеленскому, что нужно организовать эвакуацию мирного населения из блокадного Мариуполя.
This reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to CNN.
During a phone conversation with President Zelensky, Erdogan said that "it is necessary to organize the evacuation of wounded and civilians from Mariupol, where the situation is becoming sadder by the day.
Earlier, Turkey suggested evacuating people in Mariupol by boat. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters in early April that the country could "support ships to evacuate from Mariupol".
