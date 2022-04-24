Since war started Kyiv is still standing, we will continue to support Ukraine, - Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle to defend its Homeland.

He stated this in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Two months after Putin launched an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, Kyiv still stands. President Zelensky and his democratically elected government remain in power. We will continue to support Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their Homeland," the message said.

