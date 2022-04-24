ENG
I thank President Biden and American people for their leadership in supporting Ukraine, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

Zelensky noted: "Two months of heroic nationwide resistance against Russian aggression have passed. I am grateful to President Joe Biden and the people of the United States for their leadership in supporting Ukraine. Today the Ukrainian people are united and strong, and Ukrainian-American friendship and partnership are stronger than ever!"

Read more: Since war started Kyiv is still standing, we will continue to support Ukraine, - Biden

