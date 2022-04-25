As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk thermal power plant, oil refinery at night, one person died, 7 injured - head of regional military administration

As a result of rocket attack on Kremenchuk on Sunday, April 24, one person was killed and seven were injured. Some nine missiles fired by the occupiers hit the Kremenchuk thermal power plant and oil refinery, head of Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The day before, nine enemy missiles hit Kremenchuk thermal power plant and again the Kremenchuk oil refinery. Unfortunately, one person died, seven people were injured, they have injuries of varying severity. There is significant damage to buildings, but all fires are localized. Almost in all districts of the city there is no hot water due to the shelling of the thermal power plant," he wrote in his telegram channel on Monday morning.

Lunin also said that the shelling in the evening on Easter was the largest shelling of the region during the full-scale Russian invasion for Poltava region.

