Some 215 children die in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia, 391 children injured

More than 600 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of April 25, the official number of dead children was 215 people, the number of injured was 391, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in areas of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the message released on Monday morning says.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 124, Kyiv region - 114, Kharkiv region - 93, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

It is noted that on April 24, as a result of the shelling Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region by the Russian troops, two girls five and 14 years old, were killed.

On April 23-24, Russian troops once again fired at Kharkiv region. In the town of Chuhuiv, an eleven-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling.

On April 23, a 12-year-old child was injured due to shelling in the village of Turove, Bohodukhivsky district, Kharkiv region.

Some 1,500 educational institutions were damaged as a result of daily bombardments and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 102 of them were completely destroyed.