Five railway stations in central and western Ukraine come under fire, casualties reported

On the morning of April 25, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire. At least 16 passenger trains were delayed.

"Russian troops continue to systematically destroy railway infrastructure. This morning, within an hour, five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under fire," Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) CEO Oleksandr Kamyshin posted on Telegram.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia CEO, at least 16 passenger trains will be delayed.

"Casualties have been reported, we clarify the details," Kamyshin said.

As Ukrzaliznytsia posted on Telegram, there is no voltage in the catenary on sections Shepetivka – Koziatyn, Zhmerynka – Koziatyn, Koziatyn – Fastiv due to the damage to traction substations.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that trains running through these sections have been delayed, the delay time and the list of trains will be announced separately.

On April 25, Ukrzaliznytsia scheduled six additional trains to run from the evacuation zones and back.