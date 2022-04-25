Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminate almost 22,000 Russian personnel, 884 tanks, 181 aircraft

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 21,900 personnel in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram, February 24 – April 25, 2022, the estimated losses of the enemy amounted to about 21,900 Russian army personnel, 884 tanks, 2,258 armoured personnel vehicles, 411 artillery systems, 149 MLRS, 69 anti-aircraft systems.

Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 181 enemy aircraft and 154 helicopters, 201 operational-tactical UAVs, 1,566 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 8 ships/boats, 20 special equipment units, and 4 mobile SRBM systems.

As reported, on February 24, Russian president Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops destroy infrastructure, massively fire on residential areas of Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages using artillery, MLRS, and ballistic missiles.