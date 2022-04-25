Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminate almost 22,000 Russian personnel, 884 tanks, 181 aircraft
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 21,900 personnel in Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram, February 24 – April 25, 2022, the estimated losses of the enemy amounted to about 21,900 Russian army personnel, 884 tanks, 2,258 armoured personnel vehicles, 411 artillery systems, 149 MLRS, 69 anti-aircraft systems.
Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 181 enemy aircraft and 154 helicopters, 201 operational-tactical UAVs, 1,566 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 8 ships/boats, 20 special equipment units, and 4 mobile SRBM systems.
As reported, on February 24, Russian president Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops destroy infrastructure, massively fire on residential areas of Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages using artillery, MLRS, and ballistic missiles.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password