ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9770 visitors online
News War
6 908 10

Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminate almost 22,000 Russian personnel, 884 tanks, 181 aircraft

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 21,900 personnel in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram, February 24 – April 25, 2022, the estimated losses of the enemy amounted to about 21,900 Russian army personnel, 884 tanks, 2,258 armoured personnel vehicles, 411 artillery systems, 149 MLRS, 69 anti-aircraft systems.

Moreover, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 181 enemy aircraft and 154 helicopters, 201 operational-tactical UAVs, 1,566 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 8 ships/boats, 20 special equipment units, and 4 mobile SRBM systems.

Read more: Five railway stations in central and western Ukraine come under fire, casualties reported

As reported, on February 24, Russian president Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops destroy infrastructure, massively fire on residential areas of Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages using artillery, MLRS, and ballistic missiles.

Russian Army (9078) Armed Forces HQ (4054) arms (859) losses (2023)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 