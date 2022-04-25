Russian occupiers fired missile at traction substation of Krasne railway station in Lviv region, - Kozytsky. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At about 8:30 a.m., a rocket hit an explosion at the traction substation of the Krasne railway station in the Lviv region. Structural units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, the fire is still being extinguished. There is no information about the victims as of this hour.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytskyi.

"One missile in the territory of Lviv region was destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the West Air Command. The missiles flew to the west of Ukraine from the south-eastern direction, the Russian occupiers fired them from strategic aircraft, probably Tu-95. The data is being clarified," the statement reads.

