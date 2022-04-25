ENG
News
Missile strike in Lviv region: Fire at Krasne railway station extinguished, no casualties

On the morning of April 25, a rocket attack caused an explosion with a subsequent fire at the traction substation of the Krasne railway station in the Lviv region. The fire has already been extinguished.

This was stated on Facebook by the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozycky, Censor.NET informs.

"The fire due to the rocket hitting the traction substation of the railway station in the Zolochiv region has already been extinguished. There are no victims. Thank you to our air defense forces," he said.

