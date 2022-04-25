Consequences of morning missile strikes in Rivne region: three hits in railway infrastructure in Zdolbuniv region, traffic resumed, nearby houses damaged

On the morning of April 25, Russian troops launched missile strikes on the Rivne region. Three enemy missiles hit the railway infrastructure in Zdolbuniv region.

The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaly Koval reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

He left for the scene.

"There are no victims. One worker has minor injuries. The windows and roofs of about 20 nearby houses are damaged. We are estimating the damage. Psychologists are working with the residents," the head of the region said.

According to him, the movement of passenger trains has been resumed. Work is underway to overcome the consequences.

"Once again, I urge residents of the Rivne region not to distribute videos or photos of damaged objects. Do not correct the actions of the enemy," Koval said.

Watch more: Invaders launch missile strike on Korosten. VIDEO