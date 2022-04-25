United States will provide more than $ 713 million in foreign military funding for Ukraine and 15 other allies, - State Department

More than $ 322 million has been earmarked for Ukraine. This money will help our country switch to more advanced weapons and air defense systems.

The US State Department announced this following a visit to Ukraine by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Secretary Blinken told President Zelensky that the United States intends to provide more than $ 713 million in foreign military funding (FMF) to Ukraine and 15 other allies and partner countries in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans. This includes funding of $ 650 million, provided in accordance with the law on additional allocations for Ukraine from 2022," the statement said.

It is noted that more than $ 322 million in this commitment is intended for Ukraine and will provide support for the potential that Ukraine needs, as Russian forces are focusing on Donbas. The State Department noted that this assistance will also help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to move to more advanced weapons and air defense systems. Funding will also help NATO allies fulfill the potential they have transferred to Ukraine from their own reserves.

"In addition, Secretary Blinken told President Zelensky that on April 24, the agency informed Congress of the sale of non-standard ammunition for Ukraine worth up to $ 165 million," the US State Department said.

At the same time, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin informed the Ukrainian government that the US Department of Defense will expand the military training of Ukrainian servicemen in the region under certain weapons systems.

"He noted the efforts of the United States to speed up the supply of these weapons, which are now arriving within days of the announcement.

He stressed that together with our allies and partners, the United States will continue to coordinate the supply of additional heavy weapons, ammunition, and spare parts from other countries," the State Department said in a statement.

Since Russia's new invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States has provided about $ 3.7 billion in security assistance and more than $ 4.3 billion since the Biden administration came to power.