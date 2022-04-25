ENG
Orcs did their job. Almost all hospitals in Luhansk region were destroyed. No pharmacy is open, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The Russians destroyed the medical system of Luhansk region

As informed by Censor.NET, the chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai reports about it.

"In the Luhansk region, all medical institutions and hospitals are damaged or destroyed. In the free Luhansk region, medical care can still be obtained in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, and military doctors help in Popasna. Due to constant shelling and power outages, we are trying to evacuate the wounded to hospitals in other parts of the country. There is no working pharmacy in the Luhansk region. The health care system has been virtually destroyed," the statement said.

