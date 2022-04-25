In Kyiv want to rename almost 3 hundred streets and to remove 60 monuments connected with Russia and its allies: offers accept till May 1, - Kyiv City Council

Kyiv authorities are preparing to rename streets connected to the aggressor country Russia and its ally Belarus, as well as to remove monuments and memorials related to Russia and the USSR.

This was announced by Kyiv City Council Secretary Volodymyr Bondarenko in a comment to Ukrayinska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"We are currently collecting proposals for renaming streets and squares. We have a lot of work to do. 279 sites have been identified that are related to the aggressor country and its allies and need to be renamed. But there may be more. We are currently waiting for proposals. from residents," he said.

Proposals are accepted until May 1 (they are expected by e-mail [email protected]).

Bondarenko explained that a number of toponyms should be unambiguously renamed, such as Moskovskaya Street or Amurskaya Square, while some names could be reconsidered - for example, Belorusskaya Street (because Ukraine has a wide diaspora of Belarusians who fled the Lukashenko regime, there are also Belarusian volunteers). who are fighting on the side of our country against the Russian invaders).

According to the secretary of the Kyiv City Council, everything will depend on two things: whether there will be a proposal for renaming or rethinking.

He also added that if there are more than 2 proposals for renaming, they will be put to a rating vote and a draft decision will be prepared based on its results.

There will be no long consideration of the issue and wide public discussion, as it was during decommunization - the authorities believe that today it is inexpedient to consider proposals for several months.

At the same time, there are no plans to promptly change the signs on the houses after the renaming - such costs are not timely.

"We do not plan to change the signs physically this year. Institutions will replace it on forms, citizens will not be very affected by this decision if they do not plan to alienate real estate. they replaced the plates themselves. And the city plans to finance the comprehensive replacement of plates on all renamed streets next year, "Bondarenko added.

Also, until the replacement is not planned to dismantle the old plates, but for some streets may be an exception, for example, Moscow.

They also want to dismantle 60 objects in Kyiv (monuments, plaques, memorial plaques) related to Russia or the USSR.

After the relevant decision is made, these objects will be divided into two categories - what is on the balance of the city (the city can dismantle it) and what is on the balance of the Ministry of Culture, such as the monument to Shchors on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. permission of the Ministry of Culture for dismantling).

Bondarenko explained that if Kyiv is given permission, the city will dismantle such monuments, if not, it will ask the Ministry of Culture to resolve the issue with such objects.

If there is no permit, or it will be delayed, the problem can be solved by the residents themselves, as was the case with the dismantling of orders with the profile of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin from the obelisk of the hero city of Kyiv on Victory Square.

According to the Secretary of the City Council, the mentioned draft decisions should be prepared by May 9. After that, in a few days, they will convene a meeting of the Kyiv City Council and make a decision.

"We have a unique opportunity to make a decision once and deal with all these objects. No one will remove Russian classics from libraries, no one will ban Rachmaninoff's concerts, but the streets and monuments must be dealt with," Bondarenko said.