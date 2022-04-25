Troops of Russian Federation fire at Dergachiv area in Kharkiv region since 6 am: 3 people were lost, houses are destroyed, they now burn, - chairman of community Zadorenko

Three civilians were killed at noon on April 25 as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Bezruky in the Dergachiv community. According to fellow villagers, they were locals - a woman and two men.

This was stated by Suspilne, said the head of the Dergachiv community Vyacheslav Zadorenko. According to him, shelling of the community began at about 06:00, shelling continues to this day, Censor.NET reports.

"In the city of Dergachiv and in almost all settlements. They hit with artillery," Hail "and mortars. Almost all over the community, there are destroyed houses, they are burning now," Zadorenko said.

The occupiers fired on gas pipes, the head of the community added.

"Kozacholopansky and Prudyansky Starostynsky districts, the villages of Prudyanka, Dubivka, the Zolochiv community of Turove and Makarovo are left without gas - they are also connected to this highway. In total, about 2,500,000 yards," said the head of the community.

In addition to the three victims of the shelling of the Dergachiv community, one person was injured, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synegubiv.

Two people were also injured in Zolochiv district.