Putin is carrying out special operation of genocide in Ukraine, - Moravetsky

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine has led to a change in current geopolitical realities. Now it is impossible to imagine a return to relations with Russia, which were before the aggression. Putin is carrying out a "special operation of genocide" in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday during the 14th European Economic Congress in Katowice, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The Polish prime minister stressed the need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty so that all Russian soldiers could leave Ukraine.

According to him, now is the "special time" when you need to go beyond existing schemes and think about solutions that until recently did not even come to mind.

"We (Poland - ed.) Offer such solutions, we offer a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine, a plan of hope for Ukraine, but also for the EU as a whole. This is a plan based on new geopolitical grounds," said the Polish Prime Minister.

He noted that Poles had until recently been accused of Russophobic views. However, today it is clear that more and more Western countries see a great threat from Russia.

"Today I am afraid not so much of broken trade chains with Russia as of the fact that there will soon be those who want to restore such chains of economic contacts with Russia," Moravetsky said.

He, therefore, stressed the need to resolutely oppose Russian aggression and to do so "here and now".

"This is what we are doing thanks to sanctions. We must also prevent the return of what was before (in relations with Russia. - Ed.)," - said the chairman of the Council of Ministers.

He added that the consciousness of Western leaders is changing, and therefore there will be no return to normal relations with Russia, as it was before.

"This is very important because we are building a new geopolitical system, a new geopolitical order is being created before our eyes," Moravetsky said.

The head of the Polish government noted that Putin had hit not only Ukraine but also Europe's energy security, and food security in the world and created inflation, which the Polish prime minister called "putinflation."

"In preparation for their so-called special operations, Putin and the Kremlin launched several months ago to keep gas and energy prices high to destabilize economic growth in Europe after the coronavirus pandemic. After that, another special operation took place: the so-called migration crisis (on the Belarusian-Polish border) - ed., And then another, which already has the character of a war crime - a special operation of genocide (in Ukraine. - Ed.) ", - said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland.