Third place of mass burial near Mariupol recorded, - mass media. PHOTOS

The satellite recorded the third place of mass burial near Mariupol. The excavated trenches appeared in the cemetery of the Russian-occupied village of Stary Krym, 5 km from the city. The length of the trenches reaches more than 200 meters.

As Censor.NET reports, the "Schemes" media reports about it.

The first excavated trenches in the Old Crimean cemetery appeared on March 24, after the village was occupied by the Russian military. In the satellite image you can see that they are 60-70 meters long.

In the satellite image from April 7, in two weeks, there are noticeable changes: the burial place has increased. Part of the trenches is buried.

New trenches were recorded in the satellite image for April 24. The length of the mass grave has increased to more than 200 meters.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that the authorities were aware that the Russian military was taking the bodies of the dead Mariupol residents to the Old Crimean Cemetery, where they were being buried in mass burial sites.

The village of Old Crimea has been under occupation by Russian troops since March 10. Distance to Mariupol - 5 kilometres.

