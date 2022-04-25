Operational information as of 18:00 on April 25 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to carry out offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to defeat the Joint Forces, establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and maintain the land route with the occupied Crimea.

Russian troops are launching missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure, including strategic bombers, ships, and submarines. They are trying to destroy the ways of supplying military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, concentrate strikes on railway junctions.

Read more: Putin is carrying out special operation of genocide in Ukraine, - Moravetsky

The enemy continues to increase the long-range air defense system by moving additional anti-aircraft missile systems from the territory of the Russian Federation, trying to create stocks of ammunition, logistics, and special engineering equipment.

The Russian command does not stop searching for ways to replenish personnel losses in units directly involved in the war on the territory of Ukraine.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions. No signs of enemy offensive formations were found.

In the Slobozhansky region, Kharkiv is being partially blocked, its infrastructure is being destroyed, and the positions of the defenders of the Kharkiv region are being destroyed with the use of aircraft and artillery.

In the area of ​​the city of Izyum, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the directions Andriyivka - Zavody and Dibrovne - Kurulka. Carries out measures of logistical support of the group of occupiers.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy, intensifying shelling with available means of fire destruction, tried to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar and Rubizhne, to develop an offensive in the direction of Zaporizhia. He was unsuccessful and suffered losses.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy the city, blocking locals and some of our defenders in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Kherson-Mykolayiv and Kherson-Kryvyi Rih directions. Conducts regrouping of troops, consolidates on the ground, strengthens the grouping of barrel and jet artillery, accumulates ammunition and fuel.

Watch more: Pentagon is preparing to send another batch of aid to Ukraine: Stinger, Javelin and other equipment. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, in the urban-type settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, the occupiers announced to the local population that it was necessary to leave the settlement by April 28. Forced evacuation will be applied to residents who do not comply with the order.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region, in the city of Enerhodar, employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation continue to carry out filtration activities.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions, the occupiers are engaged in looting, theft, and robbery of the local population. Particular attention is paid to the "removal" of alcoholic beverages and food.

"Ukrainian defenders are defending and inflicting losses on enemy troops in areas where active hostilities continue," the statement said.