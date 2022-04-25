In morning troops of Russian Federation tried to fire on Odesa region from occupied Crimea, - RMA
The Russian occupiers tried to fire on the Odessa region from the Basiton complex.
The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"This morning, the enemy tried to launch a missile strike from the Basiton coastal complex in the Odesa region from the occupied Crimea. One missile fell into the water, another was shot down by our air defense units," he said.
