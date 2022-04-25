ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10967 visitors online
News War
49 357 70

Haidai about explosion in Kreminna: "Even in balls there is nothing to put"

кремінна

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Kreminna during a meeting of the occupiers.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"In Kreminna, the occupiers took to the air in the city hall during their gathering. Safety precautions were not observed, gas is such a thing. Orc-appointed traitors were also in the room. In short: hold meetings with no one else. There is nothing to put even in the balls," the statement reads.

See more: Russian invaders destroyed seven houses in Luhansk Region over past day. PHOTO

Author: 

explosion (1525) Haidai_ (329) Luhanska region (1311)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 