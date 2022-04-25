Haidai about explosion in Kreminna: "Even in balls there is nothing to put"

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Kreminna during a meeting of the occupiers.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Haidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"In Kreminna, the occupiers took to the air in the city hall during their gathering. Safety precautions were not observed, gas is such a thing. Orc-appointed traitors were also in the room. In short: hold meetings with no one else. There is nothing to put even in the balls," the statement reads.

See more: Russian invaders destroyed seven houses in Luhansk Region over past day. PHOTO