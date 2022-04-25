Today racists killed 4 more civilians in the Donetsk region, including two children - Kyrylenko

The Russian occupiers killed four civilians in the Donetsk region, including a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"On April 25, the Russians killed four more civilians in Donetsk: 2 in the Lyman, 1 in Marinka, and 1 in Yampol. Both Russian victims in the Lyman are children. The Russians took the lives of a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

Nine others were injured in the area.

In addition, one person died and two others received medical treatment in Bakhmut after injuries. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," the statement said.

