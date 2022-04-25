Rashists tried to develop offensive from Donbass in direction of Zaporizhzhia, but suffered losses, - General Staff
The Russian occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Koroviy Yar and Rubizhne.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs Censor.NET.
Thus, in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy, intensifying shelling with available means of fire destruction, tried to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine in the areas of Koroviy Yar and Rubizhne, to develop an offensive in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. He was unsuccessful and suffered losses.
In Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy the city, blocking locals and some of our defenders in the area of the Azovstal plant.
