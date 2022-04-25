On April 25, 160 racists, 3 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 2 drones were destroyed in Eastern direction - Operational and Tactical Group "East"

During April 25, 3 attacks were repulsed in the Eastern direction, 160 occupiers and 23 units of equipment were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, the Operational and Tactical Group "East" reports about it on Facebook.

The report states: "During the day, April 25, in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group" East ", Russian Nazi troops carried out 3 attacks, as well as continued to carry out missile and airstrikes, shelling with heavy artillery. The fighting continues. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 160; panzers - 3; Armored personnel carrier - 1; Infantry fighting vehicles - 4; heavy artillery tractors - 12; artillery systems - 2; anti-aircraft installation - 1; drones - 2 ".

Read more: On April 24, 7 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass. 13 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 17 armored vehicles and 3 drones were destroyed - JFO Staff