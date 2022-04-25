6 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbas. Destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 units of armored vehicles

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 6 enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press center of the Joint Forces Operations Headquarters.

The message reads: "During the current day, April 25, the troops of Joint Forces Operations successfully repulsed 6 enemy attacks. Thanks to skillful actions and skill, our soldiers inflicted losses on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems, 13 units of armored vehicles, 15 units of motor vehicles, two tankers, and one anti-aircraft gun.

Air defense units shot down two planes and 3 Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically restrain the aggressor's invasion! "

Read more: On April 25, 160 racists, 3 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 2 drones were destroyed in Eastern direction - Operational and Tactical Group "East"