On April 25 in the Kharkiv region 4 people were lost, 9 were wounded, - Synehubiv

On Monday, April 25, the Russian Armed Forces continued to fire on residential areas of Kharkiv and settlements of the region with multiple launch rocket systems and artillery, said the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Telegram.

"Four civilians were wounded in the shelling of the occupiers in Kharkiv. In addition, the enemy continued to fire on Kharkiv and Zolochiv districts. Three civilians were killed and one was injured in Dergachi and neighboring villages. In Zolochiv district - one dead, four wounded, "- wrote Sinegubov.

He also said that fighting was going on in the Izyum direction.

"Ukraine's armed forces are defending and continue to inflict serious losses on the Russian occupiers. Today in the Balaklia region, our defenders shot down another enemy plane. It was a Su-34 fighter-bomber," Synehubiv wrote.

According to him, the pilots of the downed plane could not be detained - they landed in the temporarily occupied territory. However, as Synehubiv noted, the nature of the damage to the aircraft suggests that the crew is unlikely to survive.