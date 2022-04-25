Today is third month, everyone knows that bet on Ukraine is winning, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that Ukraine is a symbol of the struggle for freedom.

The head of state stated this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today is the third month of our war for our independence. The Russian-Ukrainian war. The third month! On February 24, most in the world didn't even believe that we would last more than a week. Some said three days. A month ago, we had to convince different countries that betting on Ukraine is a win-win. And now ... Now everyone knows it.

Thanks to the courage and wisdom of our defenders, thanks to the courage of all Ukrainians, our state is a real symbol of the struggle for freedom. Everyone in the world - and even those who do not openly support us - agrees that it is in Ukraine that the fate of Europe, the fate of global security, the fate of the democratic system is being decided. And first of all, what life should be like or will be like in the center and east of our continent, "he stressed.

