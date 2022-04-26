We will give Ukraine more opportunities than Russian Federation can give to our occupied territories and own state, - Zelenskyi
Ukraine is creating the necessary base for the restoration of the state
The president Volodymyr Zelenskyi declared it in the video address, informs Censor.NET.
"Even now, when the war is still going on, we are creating the necessary base for the reconstruction of Ukraine. These are international agreements of various levels, this is the creation of special funds for the reconstruction of our state.
"Even now, when Russia is still trying to seize our territory, we are showing that we will give free Ukraine more opportunities for development than Russia can give not only to the occupied part of our territory but also to its own territory, its own state," he said.
