Operational information as of 6:00 am on April 26 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 am on April 26.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the sixty-second era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The enemy is advancing in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the Allied forces, establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and secure a land corridor between the territories and the occupied Crimea.

It is noted that in the Volyn and Polissya directions the state, position, and nature of the enemy's actions have not changed significantly. The enemy did not take active action in these areas. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus on a rotational basis perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions.

In the northern direction, there were no signs of the enemy forming a strike group to resume offensive operations. In the districts of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions adjacent to Ukraine, the enemy has strengthened the protection of the border and checkpoints, and is conducting engineering equipment for positions. Russian occupiers in border areas have intensified anti-sabotage measures.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is strengthening groups of troops, continuing to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv, and firing on units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

The invaders are trying to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Zavody. Fighting continues.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is moving control points closer to the line of combat.

The enemy fires on the positions of our troops with the use of mortars, artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers along the entire line of contact, as follows:

in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is fighting in the area of ​​the settlement of Rubizhne;

in the Popasna direction he is trying to capture Popasna, the battles continue;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy tries to conduct offensive actions, has no success;

in the Kurakhiv direction he unsuccessfully carried out offensive operations in the direction of the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Marinka;

in the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Trudolyubivka, fighting continues.

The enemy is carrying out massive fire and blocking of our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy, along the entire line of contact, carried out single shellings of our units. Reconnaissance activity around the administrative border of the Mykolaiv area is fixed.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed an ammunition depot and a large number of enemy personnel (more than 70 people were killed). The exact number of dead is being clarified.

Units of the occupiers also suffered casualties in the area of ​​Novodmytrivka and Bilousove.

The Russian occupiers continue to plunder the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are trying to conduct air reconnaissance over the territory of the Odesa region. They suffer losses.

Ten groups of air targets were hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the day before: three planes, four operational-tactical UAVs, and three cruise missiles.

In the past 24 hours, six enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, four tanks, five artillery systems, thirteen units of armored vehicles, fifteen units of motor vehicles, two tankers and one anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed.