For first time, Biden administration has used "emergency declaration" capabilities to ensure sale of $ 165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

For the first time in 15 months, the Joe Biden administration used the "emergency declaration" to ensure the formal sale of $ 165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

This was reported on Monday by Reuters the American news agency with reference to the official representative in the defense sphere of the US administration, Censor.NET reports.

"The US State Department on Monday first declared a state of emergency during the Biden administration to approve a potential sale of $ 165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine and help the country defend itself against Russian invasion," the statement said.

The document states that Ukraine is asking to sell various non-standard ammunition, and these munitions do not meet NATO standards. In particular, it is noted that the Armed Forces need shells for Soviet weapons, including Hyacinth artillery systems, Msta howitzers, T-72 tanks, etc.

The US administration last used the "emergency declaration" in 2019, during Trump's presidency. It was then used to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

