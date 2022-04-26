Armed Forces destroyed enemy warehouse with ammunition and more than 70 occupiers in Kherson region, - General Staff
In the Kherson area defenders of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a large number of personnel of the enemy
As informed by Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
"In the area of the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a large number of enemy personnel (over 70 people were killed). The exact number of dead is being clarified," the statement said.
Units of the occupiers also suffered casualties in the area of Novodmytrivka and Bilousove.
The Russian occupiers continue to plunder the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password