Armed Forces destroyed enemy warehouse with ammunition and more than 70 occupiers in Kherson region, - General Staff

In the Kherson area defenders of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a large number of personnel of the enemy

As informed by Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"In the area of the settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a large number of enemy personnel (over 70 people were killed). The exact number of dead is being clarified," the statement said.

Units of the occupiers also suffered casualties in the area of Novodmytrivka and Bilousove.

The Russian occupiers continue to plunder the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Read more: On April 25 in Southern direction 48 occupants and 13 units of equipment are destroyed, - OС "South"