As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 217 children were lost, 391 - wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine 217 children were lost, 391 children are wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram.

"More than 608 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data, 217 children died and more than 391 were injured. The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 127, Kyiv region - 114, Kharkiv region - 93, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr city - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On April 25, two 9- and 13-year-old children died of their injuries as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers of residential buildings in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces, 1,508 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 102 of them were completely destroyed.

