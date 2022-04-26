Popasna and Rubizhne are impregnable fortresses. Fighting continues in Luhansk region. Dwelling houses under constant enemy fire, - RMA. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the towns and villages of Luhansk region. It is dangerous for civilians to be in all free cities of the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"Positional battles continue in Rubizhne and Popasna without stopping. The enemy is unable to capture the city. Our defenders are repelling numerous attacks. The line of defense is stable. Orcs suffer heavy losses Six enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donbas over the past 24 hours, four tanks, five artillery systems, thirteen units of armored vehicles, fifteen units of motor vehicles, two fuel tanks, and one anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed, "the statement said.

The enemy is purposefully shelling the housing estate.

"The Russians are sticking to their destructive tactics - the orcs are leveling the free settlements of the region.

Over the past day, civilians have suffered from Russian shelling 17 times. The almost completely destroyed Popasna, Lysychansk and the towns of the Mountain Community were watered with abundant fire, "Serhiy Haidai emphasizes.

Heavy weapons were used to search peaceful houses in Lysychansk, Popasna, and Hirsky. The shelling continues, information about possible victims is being clarified.