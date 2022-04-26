Occupiers are trying to surround well-fortified positions in eastern Ukraine, - British intelligence
According to British intelligence, Russian troops are probably trying to surround well-fortified Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom on Twitter.
"The city of Kreminna is reported to have fallen, and fierce fighting is raging south of Izium as Russian troops try to advance on Slovyansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east," a briefing from British intelligence said.
It is also noted that Ukrainian forces are preparing a defense in Zaporizhia for a possible attack by Russia from the south.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password