ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11356 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
15 974 9

Occupiers are trying to surround well-fortified positions in eastern Ukraine, - British intelligence

рф,війна,окупанти

According to British intelligence, Russian troops are probably trying to surround well-fortified Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom on Twitter.

"The city of Kreminna is reported to have fallen, and fierce fighting is raging south of Izium as Russian troops try to advance on Slovyansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east," a briefing from British intelligence said.

It is also noted that Ukrainian forces are preparing a defense in Zaporizhia for a possible attack by Russia from the south.

Read more: As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 217 children were lost, 391 - wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

Author: 

Russian Army (9099) UK (1191) intelligence (989)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 