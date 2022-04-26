Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminate 13 enemy equipment units, 48 invaders in south

Over the past day, April 25, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 units of enemy equipment, including 2 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, 6 units of engineering equipment, and 2 vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, in Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, the enemy, not succeeding in implementing plans to advance towards Mykolayiv, intensified artillery and mortar shelling of settlements and our positions. Our units repulsed two enemy attacks in Kherson region, destroying a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The remaining forces retreated to their previous positions under our fire," the Operational Command "South" posted on Facebook.

It is noted that the enemy does not stop conducting reconnaissance with the help of UAVs, but the accuracy of Ukrainian defenders deprives Russians of both information and equipment. Two more Orlan-10 UAVs and Eleron UAV were downed.

The Command also noted that the invaders had lost another 13 units of equipment, including 2 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, 6 units of engineering equipment, and 2 vehicles in the south of Ukraine. The manpower losses totaled 48 people.

