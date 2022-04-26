Two Russian guided missiles hit enterprise in Zaporizhia, there are victims, - RMA

Three Russian missiles hit the infrastructure of Zaporizhia, two hit the enterprise, one person is known to be killed and one was injured.

As informed by Censor.NET, the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration reports about it on Facebook page.

"It is currently known that two racist guided missiles hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises in the morning. The third missile exploded in the air. The company's infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. All relevant services are working on the site," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and one was injured. The consequences of the incident are currently being eliminated, so the number of victims can be clarified.

