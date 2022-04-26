Ukraine's defense needs are being considered at US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany. Among participants of meeting are representatives of more than 40 countries

Today, April 26, at the US Air Force Base "Ramstein" in Germany, a meeting of heads of defense agencies of more than 40 countries began, dedicated to military assistance to Ukraine.

According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the war is entering a new phase, so the partners must help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

"This is a historic meeting. We, representatives of more than 40 countries, are here to help Ukraine overcome unjust Russian aggression," Austin said.

"Ukraine sincerely believes that it can win, and we all believe in that," the Pentagon chief said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is taking part in a meeting of the Security Advisory Group in Ukraine.

According to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie, the main task of the talks is to synchronize and coordinate military aid to Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that more than two dozen countries, both NATO members and other countries, have confirmed their participation in the meeting. It will be a meeting of countries ready to provide defense assistance to Ukraine both at the current stage and in the long run.

We will remind, at airbase plan to discuss 3 subjects:

• the current situation at the front in Ukraine;

• supplies of weapons to Ukraine are necessary to repel the Russian attack;

• post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has also been invited to a conference on Ukraine's defense needs not only to fight Russia but also to strengthen the Ukrainian army.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted that the United States is doing everything possible to provide the Armed Forces with the necessary equipment and weapons.

"We continue to provide Ukraine with everything we can now in terms of aid, supplies and weapons. This is happening even at the moment when we are communicating here," said a spokesman for the US Department of Defense.