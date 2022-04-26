Moldovan President Sandu is urgently convening Security Council over provocations in Transnistria

Today, the President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu is convening an urgent meeting of the High Security Council in connection with the incidents in the Transnistrian region.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the press service of the President of Moldova.

The meeting of the High Security Council will take place at 1:00 pm.

After the meeting, Sandu will hold a press briefing.

