"Leadership" of unrecognized Transnistria will soon "make decision to protect interests of republic"

The so-called "leadership" of unrecognized Transnistria will soon "make a decision to protect the interests of the republic."

This was reported to "RIA Novosti" by the Joint Control Commission for the Management of the Peacekeeping Operation, Censor.NET reports.

Russian media also reported that the Security Council of Transnistria had established a "red" level of terrorist threat in the unrecognized republic.

"The head of Transnistria held a meeting of the Security Council on terrorist attacks against infrastructure and government agencies," RIA Novosti reported.

"Transnistria has introduced a red level of the terrorist threat, it provides additional security measures." Vlada "reported that three terrorist attacks have been recorded in Transnistria: against the MGB building, the military unit in the village of Parkany, and the tower of the radio and television center," quoted by Russian media the so-called "leader" of Transnistria.