Russia creates reasons for invasion from Transnistria according to plan of capture of Ukrainian coast of Black Sea, - Butusov

Russian provocations in Transnistria are a direct threat to Ukraine. Moldova and European democracies must address this issue immediately.

Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, emphasizes this on Facebook.

"Russia has staged a series of explosions in occupied Transnistria. Russia is apparently creating a pretext for invading Transnistria, according to a plan to seize Ukraine's Black Sea coast, announced on April 22 by Rustam Minnekayev, deputy chief of the Central Military District."

Unfortunately, Transnistria has become a center of international terrorism. The Moldovan authorities are obliged to respond to Russian provocations and Russian arsenals in Transnistria, which is a direct threat to Ukraine and assistance to the aggressor during the war. Moldova must decide on its position during Russia's attack on Ukraine and state exactly how it intends to disarm these gangs. Perhaps the world community should seek military assistance.

Transnistria is a springboard for the offensive of Russian troops and the basis of international terrorism. This problem must be solved immediately by the democratic countries of Europe," he stressed.

It will be recalled that on April 22, Acting Commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnekayev said that the Russian army plans to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine and provide a land corridor to Crimea during a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. The control of the Russian army over the south of Ukraine will also allow access to Transnistria, the Central Command said..

On the morning of April 26, two explosions took place in the territory of unrecognized Transnistria in the village of Mayak, Hryhoriopol district.

The "leadership" of unrecognized Transnistria has introduced a "red" level of terrorist threat and promised to make "decisions to protect the interests of the republic."

The President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu convenes an urgent meeting of the High Security Council.

Car queues formed after explosions in unrecognized Transnistria left for the Moldovan government-controlled territory.