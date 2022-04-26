Occupiers again fire at peaceful areas of Kharkiv, 3 people were lost, 7 - are wounded, - Syneubiv

The occupiers are again shelling peaceful areas of Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, as a result of the last shelling - 3 people were killed, 7 people were injured, and information is still being clarified. There are no children among the victims, but 2 people are in serious condition.

"Emergency medical teams are working in an intensified mode. We ask residents to be extremely careful, if possible - not to leave the shelters!" Synehubiv said.

