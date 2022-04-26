World supports Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's imperial aggression, - Austin

Today, a meeting of heads of defense departments of more than 40 countries is being held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. At the beginning of the event, the head of the US Pentagon Lloyd Austin declared his support for Ukraine by the world.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We are here to help Ukraine in its fight against the unjust Russian invasion and to build Ukraine's defenses for tomorrow's challenges… We are here to strengthen the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy," Austin said.

The Pentagon chief said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than $ 5 billion in self-defense equipment has been prepared for Ukraine, of which $ 3.7 billion has been promised by US President Joe Biden.

Austin stressed that no one believes Vladimir Putin's statements about a selective war that is unfounded.

"As we see today, nations around the world are united in our determination to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's imperial aggression," he added.

