Bridge from Belgorod-Dniester district towards Odesa was closed due to missile strike by occupiers (updated)

The bridge from the Belgorod-Dniester district to Odesa was closed due to damage.

This was reported in the Belgorod-Dniester City Council, informs Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the spokesman of the Odesa regional military administration Sergey Bratchuk.

It is noted that information about what kind of bridge it is and what exactly happened is not disclosed for security reasons.

According to the telegram channel "Suspilne Odesa", a missile strike was launched in the Odesa region.

"There is damage to the bridge across the Dniester firth. Circumstances and information about the wounded are being clarified. For security reasons, traffic on the bridge is blocked. We ask drivers to choose alternative routes in advance," - said the operational command "South".