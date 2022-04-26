Occupiers force women in Rubizhne to spy on Armed Forces, threatening to shoot their children, - Haidai

In Rubizhne, which is partly occupied by the Russians, the occupiers kidnap children and force their mothers to "surrender" their positions to the Armed Forces, threatening to shoot the children.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

"Orcs steal children and then force women and their mothers to go to positions of the Ukrainian military under the auspices of the fact that they need a humanitarian," Haidai said.

Then, according to him, women should return to the occupiers and inform them how the positions of the Armed Forces are arranged.

"If women do not do this, they threaten to shoot the children," Haidai said.

He noted that positional fighting in Rubizhne continues. The Armed Forces successfully repel Russian attacks and prevent them from advancing deep into the city, so the occupiers are forcing local women to engage in "reconnaissance" for them.

