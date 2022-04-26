ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9194 visitors online
News War
39 811 129

Lavrov accused NATO of proxy warfare. He intimidates beginning of war outside Ukraine

лавров

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West of the high probability of expanding the war zone outside Ukraine and blamed NATO for the "mediation war" against Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, informs RBC-Ukraine with reference to CNN.

During a broadcast on Russian TV, the diplomat was asked to assess the prospects for the outbreak of World War III. In his response, Lavrov chose militant rhetoric.

"Now the risks are significant. The threat is serious, real. And we should not underestimate it. NATO is actually waging war with Russia through intermediaries and arming those intermediaries. War is war, "said the Russian Foreign Minister.

Read more: Risk of nuclear war is growing, - Lavrov

Author: 

Lavrov (275)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 