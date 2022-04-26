Situation in Transnistria is alarming. Moscow can intervene, but would like to avoid it, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said it is seeking to avoid a scenario in which Moscow has to intervene in the conflict in unrecognized Transnistria. They also believe that the situation in the region is alarming.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Russian media, informs Censor.NET.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, the situation in unrecognized Transnistria is allegedly shaken by forces interested in escalating the conflict in the region. However, he acknowledged that Moscow had not contacted official Chisinau on this issue.

According to Rudenko, the situation in Transnistria is alarming and Moscow would like to avoid a scenario in which Russia will have to intervene in the conflict in Moldova.

It will be recalled that on April 22, Acting Commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnekayev said that the Russian army plans to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine and provide a land corridor to Crimea during a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. The control of the Russian army over the south of Ukraine will also allow access to Transnistria, the Central Command said.



On the morning of April 26, two explosions took place in the territory of unrecognized Transnistria in the village of Mayak, Hryhoriopol district. Information about the third explosion later appeared.

The "leadership" of unrecognized Transnistria has introduced a "red" level of the terrorist threat and promised to make "decisions to protect the interests of the republic."

The President of the Republic of Moldova Maya Sandu convenes an urgent meeting of the High Security Council.