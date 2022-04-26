49 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from constantly shelled village in Luhansk region - Haidai

The evacuation of civilians continues in the Luhansk region. The situation is complicated by the fact that the enemy doesn't stop firing.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it.

"The rescue operation in Belogorovka near Lysychansk was successful. 49 people were taken out, including one lying down and 8 children. All this time they lived in bomb shelters, finally able to exhale and feel safe. We have been planning this evacuation for a long time, the orcs were constantly shelling the way to the village, "Serhiy Haidai said.

reports that another additional evacuation from Popasna was also successful - another 33 people are heading to safe cities in the country.

In total, 177 people were evacuated in the Luhansk region today.

